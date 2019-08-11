LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local family is helping to meet a great need in our community and now, they're getting some help in return.

The Professional Remodelers Organization teamed up with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Lucas County Children Services to add a second story to the McCloskey family's Jerusalem Township home.

"It's gonna be amazing because it's gonna add capacity to our home. We're going to be able to help more," said Malori McCloskey.

The McCloskey's became foster parents about four years ago when they first took in a sibling group of four kids.

"I have a really large family myself. I have nine brothers and sisters an I cannot imagine ever being split up from them. So that was kind of our drive, we wanted to keep them together," said Malori.

But the McCloskey's only have so much space. They've adopted three children since they began fostering.

This 300-square-foot addition, which includes a bedroom and bathroom, means they can continue to keep siblings together until they can hopefully be reunited with their parents.

"What Chad and Malori do with large sibling groups is gotta be challenging for one, and so honorable. So we're so glad to be here," said Scott Hinz, the President of the Professional Remodelers Organization

Each year the Organization takes on the "President's Project" which gives back to the community. This year's recipient was an easy call for President Scott Hinz.

"My wife and I are foster parents in the county so we had a conversation and said, 'for this year's president's project we would like to somehow help another foster family,'" said Hinz.

This addition would typically cost about $60,000. About 95% of the labor and materials donated by a variety of businesses.

If you'd like to make a donation to help take care of the remaining 5%, call PRO at (419) 471-0101.

The McCloskey's addition is expected to be finished in January.