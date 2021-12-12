Fort Meigs gives a glimpse of what Christmas was like in 1812

Historical reenactors at Perrysburg fort helped visitors get into the holiday spirit at a Christmas open house event on Sunday.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fort Meigs in Perrysburg hosted an event on Sunday for anyone who’s ever wondered what Christmas-time was like in 1812.

A Christmas open house allowed visitors to view the historic site for free and get into the holiday spirit.

There were stations to make both old-fashioned and modern Christmas ornaments, play some games, and see what the people would do back then during whatever free time they had.

There was also a station where a holiday letter could be written with a quill pen and ink and secured with a wax seal.

"It's also our opportunity to educate the public a little bit on what Christmas and the holiday season was like in early America. And the age of the early republic and the war of 1812,” said John Thompson, Manager of Historic Programming for Fort Meigs.

This was the first time the the fort itself has been open to the public since October.