'Rome wasn't built in a day': What is the future of downtown Toledo's Fort Industry Square?

Nearly two years later, Fort Industry Square still has empty shops. The developer, residents and renters weigh in on what's next for the downtown Toledo development.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — It is approaching two years since work first started to renovate Fort Industry Square in downtown Toledo, following the groundbreaking in October of 2021 that turned the crumbling storefront into remodeled shops and apartments.

But there's still more work to be done, such as with Bobcat Bonnie's. The restaurant was supposed to be one of the first places open and the sign still hangs on the wall. But if you look inside, steel beams and assorted construction items are still collecting dust.

Bobcat Bonnie's, along with a bar and arcade mashup called Keystone, are two attempts to bring in business that is still in limbo. But other work is complete, and people living in the apartments above, like Charlie Kettinger, are excited about what's to come.

Kettinger has only lived in the Fort Industry Square apartments for a few months, but he's already made himself right at home.

"First impression has been a great place to live at and a great place for businesses to come and support Toledo," he said. "I never thought I'd be down here when I was in college, but when I moved into the Toledo area after college, I said this is a great place to be."

It's due to the work of RKP Group, which invested north of $50 million dollars into a complete revitalization.

"It was total, what we call, gut rehab," RKP Group President Kevin Prater said. "Everything was gutted out of it, the water service, the sewer service, the electrical service, everything is new."

But not everything came together as Prater thought it would. He said he expected to have filled more storefronts by 2023, but costs caught up to the project.

"The cost of construction has nearly doubled, inflation has really caught up with it," Prater said.

Costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues slowed the process down to the point that even a year after opening, less than half of the storefronts are occupied, he said.

But the businesses that are open. Like Fiber and Strand and Brew House Coffee, don't think neighboring windows will be dark forever.

"I know that eventually everything will get filled in and that will be great for foot traffic and other businesses in the area," said Nathan Warren, the owner of BrewHouse Coffee.

Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy is one of the businesses in the process of moving in.

"Our plans are ready to go, our equipment is on order, it's paid for, we're excited, we're getting ready to do it," said Jason Peters, owner of Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy.

Meanwhile, Kettinger says he doesn't mind waiting a little longer for things in his new home to be just right.

"I think people have this sense of urgency, but I think it's prudent to be patient," Kettinger said. "We all want to see things happen, in two or three years or even less. But it's important to realize Rome wasn't built in a day."