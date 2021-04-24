Driver flees scene after hitting a vehicle parked on 400 Howard Street in Findlay, Ohio

Driver was under the influence at time of incident

FINDLAY, Ohio — Saturday morning at approximately 2 a.m. a car struck the left rear end of a Chevy Silverado that was parked on the south side of 400 block Howard Street in Findlay, Ohio.

According to Findlay Police Department, the impact caused the car to turn sideways and then rollover. The driver then fled, on foot, westbound from the scene.

A witness of the scene described the driver to police who were then able to locate the driver on 600 block of Howard Street. After further investigation police found driver 26-year-old male from Fostoria to be under the influence. The driver was treated by Hanco EMS for cuts on his hands and face.