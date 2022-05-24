Facebook group helps Ohio moms find, exchange formula amid nationwide shortage

While the shortage continues, northwest Ohio moms are getting creative and turning to a specific Facebook group, where they post photos of formula and exchange it.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You've probably seen it by now: Facebook posts with pictures of formula, asking if anyone has seen it at the store.

Many families are struggling to find the correct formula to feed their children.

While the shortage continues, northwest Ohio moms are getting creative and turning to a specific Facebook group, where they post photos of formula they find, or any extra they may have.

"They could post if they need formula or if they were in need of formula for other moms to know where to go," Carly Salamone, creator of the Facebook group Formula/Feeding Support-Perrysburg, said.

In addition to formula, some moms have offered up breast milk to formula-feeding moms when they have extra, should they want to use it.

Salamone said she started this group after seeing so many friends reach out for help.

While her kids were not formula fed, she knows many moms rely on it. Additionally, she knows many formula feeding moms are experiencing a sense of judgement right now for asking for additional formula.

"People are saying, 'Why not breast feed?' Well, at 6 months old, you can't just start breastfeeding," Salamone said. "So, how do we make sure we're feeding babies? Regardless of what that looks like, all babies need to eat,"

The Ohio Department of Health has requested assistance to expand access to formula across the state, and this past week, a US military cargo plane delivered 78,000 pounds of baby formula in Indianapolis.

However, until that becomes available, many moms are turning to social media to try and find the formula they need.

"I couldn't imagine not being able feed my child, or being afraid that I wouldn't be able to feed my child," Salamone said. "We don't ever want moms in our community to feel that way or to be put in these situations where they're on their last can of formula, or they're completely out and they walk into a store and they have no options."