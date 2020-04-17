MILLBURY, Ohio — Companies in northwest Ohio have been getting creative as far as helping hospitals in any way they can.

Right now there is a shortage of nasal swabs throughout the country, which are critical when it comes to coronavirus testing. Formlabs Ohio, located in Millbury, is one company stepping up to help by 3D printing the swabs used in testing kits.

"We started probably a week-and-a-half ago with a few, and we are now around 15,000 to 20,000 comfortably per day," said Alex Mejiritski, president of Formlabs.

Alex said no one "officially" asked them to produce these swabs, but they knew they had the capability. Their facility is already certified and many wanted to help during this unprecedented time.

"The minute the news hit, we were talking with headquarters about how we can help. It has to be FDA registered and we have an FDA registered facility," said Mejiritski.

The first shipment of swabs were delivered Friday morning and will eventually be dispersed across the entire state.

