Fondessy was a health and wellness reporter from 1994 to 2000. She was a graduate of Start High School and the University of Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former anchor and reporter Rebecca Fondessy has died away after a long battle with cancer.

Rebecca was a health and wellness reporter from 1994 to 2000 and anchored both the noon and 5 p.m. newscasts.

She was a graduate of both Start High School and the University of Toledo.