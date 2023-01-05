Former US Marine from Cleveland killed in Ukraine, reports say

Several reports say Cooper "Harris" Andrews, 26, was killed on April 19 while protecting "The Road of Life" humanitarian corridor in Bakhmut.

CLEVELAND — A former U.S. Marine from Cleveland was killed while defending evacuees in Ukraine last month, according to several published reports.

Cooper "Harris" Andrews was killed on April 19 while protecting "The Road of Life" humanitarian corridor in Bakhmut. His death was first reported on April 30 by journalist Jake Hanrahan, with additional published reports coming on Monday.

Multiple reports state that Andrews was killed in action alongside fellow members of the International Resistance Committee. They were apparently ambushed while protecting evacuees.

The 26-year-old Andrews had been serving in Ukraine for almost a year, fighting in Kherson, outside Kyiv, and spending the last several months in Bakhmut. He was a member of the Foreign Legion first, before joining the Resistance Committee.

The Kyiv Post reports that since February 24, more than 100 foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine have been killed in combat.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance," the U.S. State Department told CNN and Fox News in a statement. "Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."

"Cooper was a dear friend to many of us at the RZH and he was a comrade to all of us. Cooper helped to found our project. When it was only a vague idea he saw its need and potential clearly. When we were fickle and on the verge of quitting, he kept us on the hook. When he was busy training and becoming the soldier we are honoring, he set aside funds that would go on to pay the costs of opening our brick and mortar location. The anarchist movement in Cleveland would be nothing without him, and his absence is painful. He is our hero, and his memory is an example of courage, self-sacrifice, and the principles of autonomy, solidarity and internationalism. We love you Cooper," Cleveland Heights-based The Rhizome House wrote on its social media platforms.