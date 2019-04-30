TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Toledo Police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing a stolen firearm.

Curtis Stone was indicted earlier this year.

In federal court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to an accusation that he took a gun from the Toledo Police evidence room.

RELATED: Former TPD officer appears in court on possession of stolen firearm charge.

Stone retired from TPD in 2018. Later that year during a traffic stop, a 9mm pistol was found that was registered by Stone as destroyed in 2016. The discovery led to a search of Stone’s home in Delta, where a Taurus PT-738 was found. That pistol had also been registered as destroyed.

RELATED: Former TPD officer charged with possession of stolen firearm

Stone will be sentenced in August.