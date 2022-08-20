TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief

One of the city's most dedicated firefighters, Robert J. Schwanzl was a firefighter with Toledo Fire and Rescue for 40 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters.



The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’

The department calls it a “fitting tribute to a man who dedicated over sixty years to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.”

The rededication on Orange Street took place on Saturday morning.

Chief Schwanzl was appointed to the Toledo Fire Service in 1958 after taking both the police and fire tests.

He retired in 1998 as Assistant Chief.

But that wasn’t the end of his service to the department.

Schwanzl became the President of the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum and delivered the Last Alarm at firefighter’s funerals in the area.

Schwanzl’s son calls it a fitting tribute.

"I think for us, it's a reminder of the legacy that he built and the support he's had and the number of colleagues that are here and current and retired firefighters. It's such a brotherhood and we're just so proud to be a part of it today,” said Mike Schwanzl.

Assistant Chief Schwanzl’s legacy also includes changing the department's name from "Toledo Fire Division" to the current "Toledo Fire & Rescue Department."

He passed away in 2020.