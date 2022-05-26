Former Tiffin teacher charged with child endangerment

Kaylene Kiefer pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges related to Krout Elementary School students.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A former Tiffin City Schools special education teacher is facing child endangerment charges involving two nonverbal autistic students.

Tiffin Police Detective Mark Marquis said his department was notified by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of a complaint against Kaylene Kiefer, who allegedly abused the two students in her classroom during different months of the school year. He would not comment on the type of abuse alleged.

Kiefer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and is scheduled to have a pretrial hearing June 22. The counts are first-degree misdemeanors. In Ohio, a first degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

According to the school district, Kiefer, 37, resigned on April 8. Her classroom consisted of second- and third-grade students.

