Reports: Former President Donald Trump to host public-rally in Cleveland on June 26

Trump is also reportedly planning a rally in Tampa, Florida on July 3.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on May 25, 2021.

According to Washington Post political reporter Josh Dawsey and USA TODAY, former President Donald Trump is officially making his way back to Northeast Ohio at the end of June.

"Trump is expected to go Cleveland, Ohio on Jun 26 for a rally, and Tampa, Florida on July 3, per advisers," Dawsey tweeted Tuesday.

The announcement echoes a May interview Trump gave with conservative news outlet One America News (OAN), in which the former president said that he planned to head back out on the road for post-election rallies in the coming weeks.

“Relatively soon, we’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re gonna do one in Ohio, we're going to do one in North Carolina," Trump told OAN in May. “We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two, and I think we’ll probably start in Florida and Ohio and we’ll be announcing the rallies very shortly.”

Trump is expected to go Cleveland, Ohio on Jun 26 for a rally, and Tampa, Florida on July 3, per advisers. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 15, 2021

Shortly after the announcement Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Democratic Party released a statement via email and Twitter.

"Trump spent 4 years betraying Ohio workers & now that our economy is back on track thx to Dem leadership, Ohio families are looking forward not back. The only Ohioans a Trump visit will help are the GOP candidates who can save on travel expenses to FL to kiss his ring in person."

Trump's visit to The Buckeye State comes as the former president and businessman ramps up hints at a potential 2024 run for president. Just last week, Trump was asked by conservative commentator Dan Bongino on his thoughts regarding a run in the next presidential election.

"Well, I’ll tell you what,” Trump said while speaking with Bongino, “We are going to make you very happy, and we’re going to do what’s right."

Trump spent 4 years betraying Ohio workers & now that our economy is back on track thx to Dem leadership, Ohio families are looking forward not back. The only Ohioans a Trump visit will help are the GOP candidates who can save on travel expenses to FL to kiss his ring in person. https://t.co/yqmWyrsTfa — Ohio Dems (@OHDems) June 15, 2021

While Trump lost Cuyahoga County by a wide margin in the November 2020 election, the former president pulled all of Ohio's Electoral College votes, winning the state by more than 475,000 votes-- an eight-point lead to current President Joe Biden.

3News reached out to Trump officials for comment regarding the announcement but did not receive a statement at the time of publication.