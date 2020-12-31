Former Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre to be sworn in as Lucas Co. Sheriff on Monday

Sheriff Navarre will be sworn in by his daughter, the Honorable Lindsay Navarre, Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Jan. 4, there will be a new sheriff in town for Lucas County.

Former Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre will be sworn in as Lucas County Sheriff at 10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Navarre will succeed John Tharp, who chose not to run for re-election after serving Lucas County as sheriff for two terms.

Navarre served for 34 years with the Toledo Police Department and as chief of the Oregon Police Division for the past nine years.