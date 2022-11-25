Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley cooks 400 meals for the homeless in Cleveland

The Cleveland native spent his Black Friday in the kitchen whipping up meals for the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

CLEVELAND — He is known as a legendary tough guy on the basketball court, but off the court, Charles Oakley's heart is with the Cleveland community.

While many spend their Black Friday looking for the best products to buy and deals, Oakley was using his time and talents to cook food at the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry men's shelter in downtown Cleveland on Superior Avenue.

The former NBA All-Star kicked off his morning at 5 a.m. slicing potatoes, dicing onions and mixing batter for French Toast.

Between serving breakfast and lunch, Oakley will cook and serve 400 meals for the city's most needy population throughout the day.

Great being with NBA legend Charles Oakley this morning! He is back in his hometown of Cleveland cooking 400 meals for the homeless today. @CharlesOakley34 pic.twitter.com/X2q9r6ei33 — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) November 25, 2022

As a John Hayes High School graduate, Oakley continues to have a heart for his hometown and those in need across Northeast Ohio.

"Thanksgiving is the time of giving. People want something warm in their bodies," said Oakley on Friday morning. "What better place to be than here giving back."

LIVE WITH OAK! Tune in to hear from NBA All-Star and Cleveland native Charles Oakley! He’s at the men’s shelter today giving back and cooking breakfast and lunch for the homeless. Hear from the big man at 6:30! pic.twitter.com/p4eeCADfDF — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) November 25, 2022

While playing in the NBA, Oakley told 3News' Austin Love that during the holiday season he would bring together the team by cooking for them while they had to travel for games.

