Former Elmore police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Samuel Kurp has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.

ELMORE, Ohio — Former Elmore police officer Samuel Kurp pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Kurp resigned from his position on the police force ahead of his arrest on Aug. 11. He was a police officer in Elmore since 2017.

Officials say a tip uncovered his alleged involvement in distributing child pornography.

Kurp is accused of distributing 26 images or videos of child pornography using the social media messenger app known as Kik.

At this time, the Elmore Police Department says there is no information that any local victims were involved.