OZARK, Ala. — An Alabama police officer who was shot in the line of duty and is now in critical condition, formerly lived and worked in northwest Ohio.

According to the Bryan Ohio Police Facebook page, former Bryan Police officer Samuel Yoh, was shot while working in Ozark, Alabama.

Bryan Ohio Police Samuel Yoh, a veteran of the Bryan Police Department, who now works ... for Ozark, AL Police Department, was critically injured in a shootout that took place in the late evening of Thursday, December 12th. According to the Ozark Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m.

Bryan Police say the shooting happened on Thursday evening when Officer Yoh saw a man with a rifle in the street.

When he exited his patrol car Ozark Police say the man opened fire.

Yoh and other officers were able to return fire and kill the suspect but Yoh was left in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the officer, Yoh and his wife have 3 children and are expecting a baby.

Ozark is midway between Montgomery and Tallahassee, Florida.

