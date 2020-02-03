MAUMEE, Ohio — The Andersons, Inc. is mourning the passing of Richard (Dick) Anderson, former CEO and Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors. He was 90 years old.

According to the company's website, Dick had been an important part of the company for more than 50 years when he and his siblings help their parents found the company in 1947.

He started as a crew boss on the construction of the first grain elevator in Maumee and worked his way up to managing partner in 1984 before becoming the president and CEO in 1988.

Dick was named chairman of the board in 1999 and Chairman Emeritus when he officially retired in 2009.

The Andersons says Dick was always actively involved in the company, attending employee town halls and representing The Andersons at community functions.

He was also an active member of the community, serving on numerous community boards like the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, the Toledo Museum of Art and Sauder Village.

"Dick Anderson spent his entire life serving others and truly embodied The Andersons' values and principles," said Pat Bowe, President and CEO of The Andersons, Inc. "He was a pillar of our company and our community, serving both with the utmost integrity. His absence will be felt by many, but his legacy and values will continue to live on throughout our business, our industry and our communities."

Dick received his bachelor's degree in agriculture from Michigan State University. After college, he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry before returning to work at the family business.

Throughout his career, Dick received numerous academic honors and awards for his achievements in business and service to the community and is a member of the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame with his wife, Fran.

"Dick was a great friend and mentor to many of us at The Andersons, but especially to me," said Mike Anderson, Chairman of the Board for The Andersons. "He always led by example and was a strong believer in the Golden Rule. His kindness, positivity and overall love for life was and will continue to be an inspiration for us all."

Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fran, along with their six children, 24 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.