Forest View Lanes hosting 'Small Business Sundays'

Kenny said there's all kinds of businesses there, whether it be a brick and mortar store or a virtual shop or craft table. "With the supply chain challenges we're all having as businesses, but also as consumers, to find a way to get some of this holiday shopping out of the way sooner and support small businesses that are creating products in our market place," Kenny said. Baylee Petrey, a nail and eyelash technician with Vintage Rose has her table set up at some of the Small Businesses Sundays.

She said it's a great opportunity to sell gift cards and products like cuticle oil.

And added it's all about coming together and supporting one another.



"We're all out here trying to do the same thing we want to make people happy, have things ready for people," Petrey said.



Even if you can't make it out to a Small businesses Sunday, there are still so many ways to shop local. Petrey suggests one of the best options is heading over to social media.



"A lot of people use Facebook and Instagram to sell their products so I know there's a lot of Facebook groups out there for local vendors and small businesses," she said.



If you are a local business and want to get involved in Small Business Sundays, you can reach out to Forest View Lanes and they will get you set up. Call 734-847-4915 or visit forestviewlanes.com.