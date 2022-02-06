Ford reveals 'major economic announcement' with Ohio to make all-new electric vehicle in $1.5 billion investment

Ford says this plan will also result in 1,800 union jobs at the plant in Northeast Ohio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHEFFIELD, Ohio — Ford has revealed plans of a "major economic announcement" to add more than 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest with $3.7 billion in investments at facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Here’s what Ford says their plan means for Ohio: $1.5 billion investment and 1,800 union jobs at Ohio Assembly Plant to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle starting mid-decade, along with an additional 90 jobs and $100 million investment between Lima Engine and Sharonville Transmission plants.

Construction at Ford's assembly plant in Lorain County is expected to begin later this year. The vehicle production itself is still years away.

“Ohio has held a key role in Ford’s history for 70 years,” the company said in a press release Thursday morning. “Ford currently has 7,000 employees in the state. Ohio Assembly Plant, where the new commercial electric vehicle will be assembled, currently produces E-Series vans, medium duty trucks and Super Duty chassis cabs.”

Ford executives joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss these plans during a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Sheffield assembly plant on Abbe Road North. You can watch the full press conference in the player below:

“The ingenuity and talent of Ohio’s automotive workforce is second to none, and Ford’s investment in Avon Lake will play an essential role in growing the EV space,” Gov. DeWine said in a statement. “Ford has been a partner in Ohio for generations, and its confidence in the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant operations secures EV operations in Lorain County that will be critical for decades to come.”

Here are the impacts expected in Michigan and Missouri…

Michigan: $2 billion investment and 3,200 union jobs including the creation of nearly 2,000 jobs throughout three assembly plants in Michigan to increase production of the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck to 150,000 per year at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, produce an all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and an all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The investment also includes $35 million to build an all-new Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe that will create more than 600 union jobs, with operations expected to begin in 2024 to help accelerate parts shipments for Ford customers.

$2 billion investment and 3,200 union jobs including the creation of nearly 2,000 jobs throughout three assembly plants in Michigan to increase production of the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck to 150,000 per year at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, produce an all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and an all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The investment also includes $35 million to build an all-new Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe that will create more than 600 union jobs, with operations expected to begin in 2024 to help accelerate parts shipments for Ford customers. Missouri: $95 million investment and 1,100 union jobs for a third shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant to increase production of the Transit, America’s best-selling commercial van, and the all-new E-Transit electric van.

“These actions – which come more than a year ahead of 2023 contract negotiations – are part of the company’s Ford+ growth strategy and include plans for an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup for North America, as well as an all-new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers,” the company said in a press release.

The company also said their overall plan is also expected to result in the creation of an estimated 74,000 additional indirect non-Ford jobs nationally.

“Ford plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years to continuously improve the workplace experience for manufacturing employees,” the company continued. “As a result of discussions with the UAW, Ford is taking steps to identify and address the top wants and needs of employees. Potential enhancements include better access to healthy food, new EV chargers in plant parking lots, better lighting in parking lots and more. While improvements will differ by plant, this is the first phase of workplace changes, with more to come.”

Ford added that they also plan to convert nearly 3,000 temporary UAW-Ford workers to permanent full-time status while providing all hourly employees healthcare benefits on the first day of employment.

“The UAW and Ford broke with convention by not waiting until formal UAW contract negotiations to announce new vehicles, plant investments and workplace improvements to continue scaling operations to deliver on customer demand,” the company said. “The current UAW contract expires in 2023.

Earlier this year, Gov. DeWine also revealed an unrelated $20 billion plan involving Intel in central Ohio as the future home for what is being called the company's "most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world."

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Jan. 21, 2022.