Ford Field won't have fans at Lions' first 2 home games

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced Friday that there will be no fans in the stadium at their first two home games due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two homes games will be against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The Lions' third home game is November 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions said in a press release Friday that whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated. The team said it was working with health care officials at every level, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new game day protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," said Lions Team President Rod Wood. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."

"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

All other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.

In preparation for an opportunity to host fans during the 2020 season, the Lions said they planned on offering season ticket members the option to purchase a single three-game plan for the team's remaining six home games. Members will have the choice between the following two packages:

Blue Package – Washington (11/15), Houston (11/26), Minnesota (1/3)

Silver Package – Indianapolis (11/1), Green Bay (12/13), Tampa Bay (12/27)

The sale will run September 14 through September 18 and season ticket members will be contacted directly with their specific on-sale timing.

