For third straight year, Butterfly House will be closed for the season

The Whitehouse attraction suffered damage to its glass ceiling in a recent storm and has been having difficulty sourcing materials that would allow them to reopen.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video originally aired on April 8.

More bad news for lovers of butterflies in northwest Ohio.

The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms in Whitehouse will be closed for a third consecutive year.

According to the Wheeler family, a strong storm in April shattered the glass ceiling at the popular site and they have been having trouble sourcing the materials to get it back in a condition that would allow them to open.

The butterfly house features a variety of butterfly species flying freely in a garden setting.

Wheeler Farms says the wind in that storm caught a vent, shattering the ceiling in the greenhouse.

Wheeler Farms says although they have found a source to replace the glass, the mesh netting that keeps the butterflies contained in the greenhouse won’t be available for several weeks.

In addition, a replacement for the retractable shade that controls the indoor temperature in the greenhouse is unavailable.

Wheeler Farms says the materials are needed to ensure they meet USDA guidelines for safe operation.

The Butterfly House was looking forward to a June 1 reopening after being closed for 2 years due to COVID before the storm hit.

Wheeler Farms is also known for their other attractions throughout the year, including a large wedding venue, a popular corn maze, a wine room, and the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm.