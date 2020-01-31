In case you weren't aware (since there aren't too many Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers fans in northwest Ohio), the Super Bowl is this Sunday.

Since Super Bowl parties will be in full-swing, Promocodes compiled a list of restaurants that are offering great deals for the Big Game.

Here's where to go if you don't feel like cooking:

Applebee's - 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery. Use promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout. Deal ends 2/2/2020.

Auntie Anne's - Enjoy two medium drinks on us when you purchase any variety Pretzel Bucket. Offer only "for a limited time".

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - Get $10 off any $40 order. Valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Deal runs 1/9/20-2/9/20.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free wings on February 17th if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. For any American or Canadian dine-in customers between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. Deal ends 02/02/20.

Carrabba's Italian Grill - Join us Sunday for endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 with the purchase of an entrée. Price and participation may vary by location.

Dave & Buster's - Unlimited wings and game play every Sunday for $19.99. Play any blue swipe game for free. Swipe as many games as you can.

Insomnia Cookies - 20 percent off online orders of $20 or more. Deal ends through 2/3/20.

Long John Silver's - All the food you can eat starting at $7.99 - fish, chicken, sides and hushpuppies. Pricing and participation may vary. Please contact your local Long John Silvers to confirm.

O'Charley's - Prime rib dinner for two $13.99, served with a side item and an appetizer to share.

Panda Express - $10 off a family feast with coupon SCOREBIG. Deal ends 02/02/20.

Pizza Hut - Order pizza for the Big Game to get 20% off http://NFLShop.com merchandise through 2/28. Deal ends 02/28/20.

Red Lobster - Limited edition Snap Tackle Claws for $10 and 15% off to-go and delivery orders. Deal ends 02/02/20.

