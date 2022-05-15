Glass City River Wall site getting unwelcome visitors say organizers

Organizers say people have been getting too close to the giant mural on the banks of the Maumee River. The art project graces the side of an operational grain silo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in December 2021.

The Glass City River Wall mural is a beautiful and unique addition to the Toledo skyline but you're asked to watch how close you get.



Recently, there have been issues with people walking onto the site without permission.

The mural is on private property owned by ADM Grain and is still an active work site for both the ADM workers as well as mural painters.

A post on the Glass City River Wall Facebook page on Sunday makes clear that ADM is serious about security at the site and maintaining the safety of ADM workers as well as mural painters.

Your best bet is to take a picture from a distance.

Work on the River Wall mural has picked up again since the weather has turned warmer.

Organizers were hoping the mural could have been completed last fall but a number of unanticipated setbacks, including supply chain issues and a shortage of funding, pushed back work to this spring.

The portraits of three Native American women that will grace the three rightmost murals are about halfway done and will hopefully be completed soon.

Already covering the river-side of 28 silos, the Glass City River Wall is already the largest mural in the country.

And with the wild success of a Kickstarter fundraising campaign that became necessary for work to be completed, a new goal has been established to paint the east Toledo-facing side of the silos.

That would make the mural the largest in the entire world.

