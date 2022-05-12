New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton

Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build.

CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village.

Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel.

The new park will feature a water slide tower, lazy river, wave pool, zero-entry fun zone, swim-up bar and an outdoor entertainment area.

"They [guests] should expect to walk in and have that 'wow moment'," Hall of Fame Village Entertainment Co. President and CEO Michael Crawford said.

Officials say the new build will be the only football-themed water park in America.

"I can't really name any other sports-entertainment destinations that have a combination of indoor domes, sports, sports betting and water parks," Crawford added.

The water park is part of Phase II in the Hall of Fame Village's plan.

Phase II also includes the following:

Premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel - a seven-story, 154,000-square-foot hotel with 180 guestrooms and 10 suites.

Constellation Center for Excellence - a 75,000-square-foot retail, research and office building.

Center for Performance - An 85,000 square feet entertainment and performance area.

Fan Engagement Zone - Retail area for guests with a rooftop view of campus and the stadium

Play-Action Plaza - A 3.5-acre green space for recreation, events and informal gatherings.

Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex - Three synthetic turf multi-purpose fields with onsite food and beverage.