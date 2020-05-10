Football brings people back out to downtown Toledo

The return of football games has places like Frickers looking normal again with customers coming in to watch.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local bars are looking a little more normal with the return of football.

Masks and social distancing are still around but people were out and about to watch the big games on Sunday.

A few months ago, the prospect of seeing live sports, including football, on television was up in the air.

"I'm happy about it, feels like a return to normalcy," said Frickers customer Frank Toerne.

If you went out to Frickers in downtown Toledo on Sunday, it sounded, looked and felt like a normal Sunday in October.

Staff said the place was full all day with people coming to watch the Browns and other football games. But customers said they were scared football would be canceled too because of the coronavirus.

"Definitely thought there was a possibility that they wouldn't bring them back," said customer Justin Roberts, "but definitely glad they did."

Toerne said businesses have been struggling to get people back out to eat.

"They already took that big hit for coronavirus," said Toerne, "and they took a hit because the Mud Hens weren't playing, so this would've been twice as bad."

Even as we enter the colder months and will likely see another increase in coronavirus cases, businesses and customers are questioning the 10 p.m. ban on selling alcohol.

"I think the 10 o' clock ban is arbitrary," said Matthew Hutcherson, who lives in Toledo, "when, if you're going to let people in, what's a 10 o' clock ban really going to do? But I don't think it's time to loosen restrictions yet."

There's no clear date when things will return to pre-pandemic normal. But people say while football helps - it isn't enough for places like downtown to survive.

"I think it's going to help a little bit," said Toerne, "but I think they're really going to have to get back to full capacity and play baseball next year at the Mud Hens stadium because that's the biggest thing down here."

Roberts believes the pandemic showed how much sports mean to people.

"I think that it's great for the community to see people out here having a good time," he said, "and it brings people together."