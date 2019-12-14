TOLEDO, Ohio —

As you cross off items on your Christmas shopping list this weekend at the Franklin Park Mall, make sure you re-energize by stopping by the Don Juan’s Mexican Bar and Grill near Dillard’s.

Not only will you find tasty Mexican cuisine, but this Saturday, you’ll be able to purchase a deck of cards from Foodie Cards as they host their 6th annual “Cards for Kids” Progeria Research fundraiser.

“Foodie Cards is a playable deck of cards. Each card gives you $10 off your order at 56 local restaurants,” explained co-owner Todd Gagne. "They make great gifts for the holidays and Christmas. They're great stocking-stuffers."

Starting at 11 a.m., Gagne and fellow co-owner Gary Ross, will be selling their deck of cards valued over $500 for $30. Half of the proceeds will go toward Progeria research.

Progeria, a rare, fatal, “rapid aging” disease is currently affecting the lives of about 350 children worldwide, with three of them living here in northwest Ohio.

Children with Progeria can die of heart attacks or strokes, at an average of 14.

“The thing about Progeria, because it’s not as well-known as childhood Leukemia or other childhood diseases, they don’t necessarily get all the support that some other charities get. That’s why we feel it’s really important that we help out this particular one,’ explained Gagne. “We’ve befriended some of the children and the families, and they’re very supportive of what we’re doing.”

According to the Progeria Research Foundation, further researching in finding the cure for the disease may also answer questions about cardiovascular disease and the aging process.

In addition to funding Progeria research and possibly adding a gift to give to someone, by purchasing a deck, you’ll also be benefiting local restaurants in the area.

Popular local restaurants like Manhattan’s Pub n Cheer, Plat 8, Fowl and Fodder are included in the deck, as well as popular restaurant chains like Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s and Black Rock. The full list of restaurants can be found here.

Also in the deck are coupons to comedy clubs like Fat Fish Blue and Funny Bone, in addition to two bonus wild card, cards.

“Probably in the past years that we’ve done this, we’ve raised over $100,000. Last year we raised about $4,500,” said Gagne.

And they’re looking to increase that amount this year. But if you can’t make it out to the fundraiser this weekend, you can get your deck of cards while still benefiting Progeria research by making a purchase here.

Foodie Cards also offers a deck in cities such as Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, making it the perfect gift for those relatives coming from ways away.

Don Juan’s is located at the Monroe Street entrance of the Franklin Park Mall.

RELATED: 'Foodie Cards' let you save money at restaurants, help fund progeria research

RELATED: Carly's Party - for the Cure happening at Pinnacle