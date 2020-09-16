Food truck fundraiser to help build local Gold Star Family Memorial Monument to take place Sept. 26

The fundraiser will start on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Signature Harley-Davidson located in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation will soon be feeding the community during its "Take it to Go" food truck fundraiser.

The fundraiser will start on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Signature Harley-Davidson located in Perrysburg. The proceeds will help build the Northwest Ohio Gold Star Family Memorial Monument to help honor fallen service members and their families.

"We are honored to help the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation establish this monument in our community as they continue their mission to place these monuments in as many communities as possible in all 50 states,” said Brittinee Huntley, the marketing director for Signature Harley-Davidson.

Many veteran owned local food trucks will be on site which are listed below:

The Iron Bean Coffee

Kona Ice

The Saucy

Slamwich

According to Veronica Mora, the Gold Star Spouse and Committee Chair, other food truck owners will be participating as well.

Laser-etched paver bricks will be available for purchase during the food truck event. The bricks will be placed around the memorial and adorn the walkway once it is completed at Riverside Park in Downtown, Perrysburg. Bricks are priced at $150, $600 and $1,200.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged during the event and a tent will be available to enjoy the food as the event will proceed, rain or shine.