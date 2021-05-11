Following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine, parents share mixed feelings on whether they'll vaccinate their child or not

A new study finds one in four parents won't get their kids vaccinated, while another one in four want to wait and see how the vaccine works.

The FDA is now giving Pfizer the green light for children as young as 12 years old to be vaccinated.

A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds nearly one in four parents won't get their kids vaccinated, and another one in four will wait to see how the vaccine works.

While others say they're lining up for the shots, some are having mixed feelings.

"My daughter, she's 8 and I'm okay with it. I'm okay with, you know, them slowly but surely getting close to her age with a vaccine," said mother Mia Hobson

The FDA announcement regarding children gives Hobson hope that her 8-year-old daughter will qualify soon.

She says when that happens, they'll get vaccinated together.

Other parents, like Belinda Goldsmith, the mother of a 4-year-old son, prefer to give it some time.

"I personally plan on waiting to have my son vaccinated. Just like you know, maybe for a year or so. I'm not anti-vaccination at all, but I definitely believe in not being impulsive, especially when it comes to children," said Goldsmith.

For Leilly Nakari, the vaccination approval couldn't come soon enough.

Her son is only 10 years old, but she's eager for the age to be lower.

"It seems great to me. Because children are mainly the ones who can go back to normal and live the same life that we all had. Not the distancing, which is something very sad. Mainly for children," said Nakari, in Spanish.

While parents have different opinions, all these mothers agree having the option is what matters.

"I personally believe that everyone should be vaccinated, that's your right. That's your public duty to vaccinate yourself. But forced vaccinations, no," said Goldsmith.

"I would rather have the vaccine than be on my death bed and be like man, I wish I could have done something before anything bad happens," added Hobson.