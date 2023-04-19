Home of the brave: Husband and wife team-up for home construction project to benefit Folds of Honor

The Home of the Brave will support Folds of Honor, which gives educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Some northwest Ohioans are putting their skills together in a big way to benefit a charity close to their hearts.

The group is working on a new home in Waterville in support of Folds of Honor and it will hit the market soon.

Folds of Honor raises money to give educational scholarships to the family of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

American Interiors has sponsored a golf outing at Inverness since 2018 and has raised nearly $2 million. The sparks behind the Home of the Brave build, Doug Howard and wife Stephanie Kuhlman, have played golf there.

Howard is a home-builder and Kuhlman is a Realtor. They have two sons in active duty with the military and vowed to help.

They enlisted friends and competing builders alike to contribute anything they could. The response was overwhelming.

Jeremey Redfox, owner of a local tile company and a home-builder with a history of helping out himself, joined on without hesitation. It's a cause close to his heart. "I have two brothers that were in the military, my dad, my grandpa was in the military," Redfox said. "And then my brother, actually, he took his own life last year from PTSD."

Erie Construction put up the roof and Carter Lumber provided the material for the build.

"Everything has been donated so far," Kuhlman said. "We've been very lucky. So as soon as we are able to sell the home to the general public, every dime we earn on this house will be turned over."

The home is nearing completion in June and will be sold with a list price of $500,000.