Folds of Honor golf fundraiser raises $800K for families of disabled and fallen military and first responders

The charity has awarded educational scholarships to thousands of families since 2017. A golf outing at Inverness Club and sale of Home of the Brave raised $800,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-based Folds of Honor chapter may have had its round of golf at Inverness Club rained out Monday, but its dinner afterward was a success.

Between the auction during the dinner and the sale of the Home of the Brave in Waterville, over $800,000 was raised for Folds of Honor. The no-cost Home of the Brave build was organized by Doug Howard and his wife Stephanie Kuhlman, plus area contractors who donated material and labor.

Folds of Honor has been in existence nationally since 2007 and gives educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Folds of Honor has given over 40,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million.

American Interiors came on board in 2018 and raised $1.75 million. With the success of the 2023 campaign, it has turned into one of the leading Folds of Honor chapters in America.

Steve Essig, president of American Interiors, felt it was time to do something special to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary.

"It's amazing how Toledo has rallied behind Folds of Honor," Essig said. "They believe in helping people and giving scholarships to those who have done so much for our country."

Tiffany Eckert of Whitehouse received a scholarship from Folds of Honor. Eckert's husband Andy was killed in Iraq in 2015. Her husband made her promise to get her degree no matter how long it took. It was her final promise to him just hours before his death.

With help from Folds of Honor, Eckert fulfilled that promise.

"I have my degree from Bowling Green, plus my son and daughter will join me there in the fall as well," Eckert said. "From a personal level, my involvement with Folds of Honor has been life-changing."