Perrysburg coffee shop demonstrates pour-over method of coffee preparation

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In the past few decades, the way people drink coffee in America has seen dramatic change.



No longer satisfied to just toss some store-bought pre-ground coffee into a paper filter and wait for the machine to spit out a cup of Joe, more and more people want coffee that has been thoughtfully prepared.

That’s where the pour-ever method of brewing comes in.

The method offers much more control over the different characteristics inherent to a cup of coffee - taste, texture and strength of the brew.

The Flying Joe coffee shop has been selling a pour-over coffee for years. Owner Becky Ohm demonstrated the process to WTOL 11 on Saturday.

It takes a bit more time as each cup is prepared special, by hand, from grinding to pouring but many coffee enthusiasts swear by the method.

“This process brings out the nuances of the coffee a lot better than a batch brew,” said the Flying Joe owner Becky Ohm.

The locally owned coffee shop, which opened in 2007, features specialty coffee and teas, as well as a collection of specialty cocktails.

They are located at 2130 Preston Parkway in Perrysburg.

They also have a location on Summit Street in downtown Toledo.