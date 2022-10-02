Fluctuating temperatures causing an increase in potholes and residents worried about car damage

Potholes seem to endlessly pop up this time of year. While the city plans on repaving streets, not all of them are on the list.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the temperatures fluctuating, from freezing to thawing, we're feeling the impact on our roads.

Living in northwest Ohio, you can expect to see hundreds of potholes popping up in the next few weeks.

It's only the beginning as there are more bumps in the temperature and it drops again.

In some areas, the melt-off is hiding the danger for your car underneath.

"You cringe hard. You see dollar signs flash instead of stars. Like when people say when you get punched in the mouth, you see stars. When you hit one of the potholes, you see dollar signs pop up [and think] 'how much is that one gonna cost me?'" said Thomas Miller, who has lived in south Toledo for about four years.

He and his family live on Winnette Drive off of Glendale Avenue and near the Anthony Wayne Trail.

He says his road is already in rough shape, but the recent temperature swings have only made it worse.

Conner St. John says it's much the same on another street nearby.

"It's annoying for me to drive in and out. People even don't seem to come, want to come in and out of here to like visit because the potholes are so bad," said St. John.

Potholes seem to pop up more and more this time of year, and there's science behind it.

WTOL 11 Meteorologist John Burchfield explains this freeze and thaw.

"Water actually expands when it freezes and due to that expansion of the cracks in the roads, they get bigger, and as a result, the wear and tear on the roads becomes worse and more noticeable. And it's a domino effect as the freeze, thaw cycle continues," said Burchfield.

The bigger the cracks get, the more water that can make its way into the roadway.

"Our road, if you look up and down it, if you look at my driveway there's several bodies of standing water," said Miller.

That's just making things worse for drivers this time of the year.

"Hopefully once somebody sees this, they do something about it," said St. John.

And while neither of these streets is on the city's list of improvements for this year, Toledo voters did approve a quarter percent income tax increase in 2020.

It's money Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says will be used to pave city streets.

You can find the complete list here.