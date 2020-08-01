TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced certain visitor restrictions at Toledo Hospital Tuesday after a flurry of Michigan hospitals initiated similar procedures earlier this week.

Officials said the changes are necessary to prevent the spread of influenza as we enter peak season.

"Just this past week, we saw a big increase in influenza in Ohio," MSN, RN, head of infection prevention and control at Toledo Hospital Brenda Naylor said.

After a slow start to the flu season in Ohio, cases are now on the rise. ProMedica Toledo Hospital putting in place restrictions to prevent the spread of flu throughout the hospital.

"We encourage now to have two visitors at a time at the bedside," Naylor said. "And to encourage good hand hygiene when they're entering and exiting a patient room."

Restrictions also include encouraging anyone exhibiting flu symptoms such as fever, cough and sneezing to not visit the hospital. And anyone under the age of 18 is restricted from visiting the pediatric wing.

Officials want to assure the public that it is never too late to get a flu shot. The vaccine, officials say, covers the most popular strains and gives you the best chances to stay healthy.

"If you have 40 or 60% chance of winning the lottery, I'm playing the lottery, so I'm getting a flu shot," Naylor said.

Officials suggest visitors take the hospital's prevention tips home with them to help prevent the spread this season.

"If you are sick, I encourage you to stay home," Naylor said. "And also practicing good cough etiquette that means if you're coughing, sneezing, cover your cough, use tissues and also of utmost, do good hand hygiene at all times."

With officials predicting a long flu season, prevention is key to keeping cases down.

