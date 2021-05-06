Flower shortage leaves no room for Mother's Day procrastination

COVID-19 led to growing and transportation issues, so florists had to order what was available at an earlier time this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're a holiday procrastinator, you might want to change your habits this Mother's Day since COVID-19 is causing a flower shortage.

"We're probably going to be sold out of everything again this year," said Amy Wildman, owner of Schramm's Flowers on Central Avenue.

Schramm's is local business that's been open for nearly 150 years.

Wildman is grateful they've survived the challenges of the pandemic and now they face a new one: getting in enough flowers to fulfill all the orders.

"It has impacted a lot of countries where we get our flowers from, there's been horrible weather in some of these areas," Wildman said.

Wildman says cutbacks in transportation, including a trucking shortage, mean there will be a slight cost increase.

Flower options are hit or miss right now, so Wildman says it's best to request a "designer's pick" to get the most bang for your buck.

"What that means is you let our designers choose the best value for your budget and if you have a certain color you want to use, we can certainly go with that," Wildman said.