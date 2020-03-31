GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Businesses large and small, are all trying to adjust to making a profit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For one local flower farm, coronavirus is having a direct impact on their spring income. Workshops and bridal events have either been cancelled or postponed.

GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids Ohio grows 80% flowers and 20% vegetables. But because of COVID-19 this year, they'll be growing an additional 20% more vegetables to compensate.

Their wedding and events department has also been affected. Their April and May brides have postponed their weddings later into the summer and fall months.

Through the changes, the VanHoutte family has faith things will work out.

"We're hopeful that people will still want to have birthdays and celebrations and so for us, we just have to keep doing what we're doing and hope that business will pick up again this summer. People will want to get their bouquets at the farmers market or at the farm," said Ellie VanHoutte, co-owner of GardenView Flowers.

The farm is taking extra steps to keep customers safe while they U-Pick flowers like sanitizing clippers in-between uses.

They're also offering to-go options to limit physical interaction.

VanHoutte said that their upcoming farmers markets are still on schedule.

