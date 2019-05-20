BRYAN, Ohio — A Florida man was arrested in Bryan and was charged with attempting to hire someone to kill a social worker.

David Culver, 35, of Fountain, FL was charged with one count of use of interstate facilities for murder for hire.

According to the case affidavit, the Bryan Police Department received information on May 16 from an individual that Culver wanted to have a social worker murdered.

The individual, identified in court documents as C1, says Culver has family in Bryan and understood the social worker targeted by Culver was involved in an investigation which resulted in the removal of Culver from his children.

Documents reveal that Culver was previously convicted of endangering children and is classified as a sex offender.

Documents show Culver texted C1, with the conversation going as follows:

Culver: I did move to Florida. I came back up here an ram into some [expletive]. But do u still have any contacts with some bad people? I need a huge favor

C1: Like?

C1: I can get them.

Culver: I need to get rid of some ASAP.

C1: Rid as in how?

Culver: None breathing.

C1: What happen.

Culver: I'll call u here in a little while and we can talk then over the phone.

Police say Culver agreed to pay $1,000 to have the social worker murdered. Culver allegedly sent a screenshot with the name of the worker assigned to the case.

On May 18, an undercover Bryan police officer posed as a hitman and met with Culver at the McDonald's in Bryan. According to court documents, Culver confirmed he had the money for the job and referenced the targeted social worker as the person responsible for taking his kids.

When asked what kind of proof Culver was looking for to confirm the job was completed, Culver referenced wanting a photo and said he wants her to disappear, according to the affidavit.

Culver provided the undercover officer $200 as down payment for the hit and was taken into custody.