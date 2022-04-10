Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

The Toledo Humane Society brought six dogs from Florida to Toledo Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo.

The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida.

The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states as part of an effort to make room for animals made homeless by Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the state last week.

The Toledo Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation flight program that brought more than than 100 cats and dogs that were homeless before the hurricane to New York Tuesday. Those animals were then taken to shelters in Ohio Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada.

“We are happy to help our fellow shelters in the areas impacted by this devastating hurricane. We can only imagine what those communities are going through and if we can play a small part in helping them move forward then we will,” said Abbey Hall, Development Manager at the Toledo Humane Society. “We have a wonderful and supportive local community that will open their hearts and homes to these six dogs.”

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!