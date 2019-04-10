DEFIANCE, Ohio — While construction continues on the Clinton Street Bridge, the City of Defiance is looking into not only getting rid of some flood prone properties in their downtown, but to also beautifying their riverfront .

One block south of the Clinton Street Bridge sit three low brick buildings that are regularly impacted during major flooding events in Defiance.

The city has begun working with FEMA to use federal grant dollars to eventually purchase and then remove these three properties, which will eliminate the flood insurance overhead.

The neighboring Harper Building and Spanky's Bar will remain and operating.

But the city won't stop there, as Mayor Mike McCann said, the demolition will open up the area to potentially create a proper river walk for downtown.

"We have not developed them to their full advantage, and we need to start doing that. When you get down there, being along that water has a pacifying effect on one's disposition. And certainly I need that from time to time. So, that's the things that we're working on down their," said McCann.

Mayor McCann said the city will have those mitigation figures in place and offers in front of the owners of these properties by the spring.

