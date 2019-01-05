Jerusalem Township - Tuesday night flooding has caused some roads to close due to high water in Jerusalem Township.

Flooding can be seen at the entrance of Metzger Marsh and Bono Road, covering the parking lot of the marsh.

Flooding at the entrance of Metzger Marsh

WTOL

This has caused police to put up roadblocks at the entrance of the marsh.

High water is also creeping up on some of the campers at Cooley Canal Yacht Club.

Flooding near campers at Cooley Canal Yacht Club

WTOL

Police say there is one house in the area affected by the flooding, and the resident can't get in and out of their house because of the high water.

The flooding is caused by strong winds and the rain our area has seen in the previous days.