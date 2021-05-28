Rescue crews help multiple people stranded in flooded Toledo Yacht Club parking lot

Severe flooding in the area left several people stuck in the complex.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A water rescue was carried out Friday at the Toledo Yacht Club after heavy rain caused severe flooding.

Though no one was in distress, several people were left stranded inside the complex, as the lot had been completely overtaken by water.

Crews with Toledo Fire and Rescue used a small boat to pick up those were stuck and needed to get out of the area.

Now, rescue crews are headed out to the Bay View Yacht Club and elsewhere to help those impacted by flooding.

We will continue to keep you updated.