Thousands of birders may face dampened plans with a Lakeshore Flood Warning going into effect Wednesday morning.

Officials are the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge are watching the winds coming off of Lake Erie as the flood warning is set to go into effect at 8 a.m.

The flood warning was issued due to onshore winds and high Lake Erie levels.

If the winds get too strong, park leaders say they will have to close certain roads and trails as they fear the heavy traffic of the birders will turn the trail to mush.

This would be bad news for the upwards of 90,000 birders that come into our area for the "Biggest Week in Birding" for a glance of the migratory warblers before they make their trek across the lake, but officials say they spend a lot of money to keep their trials pristine.

Event officials say that while they fear the weather may scare off amateur birders, they believe no weather would deter the veteran birder.

But if severe flooding does affect your birding plans, event leaders say there are plenty indoor activities for you to participate in.