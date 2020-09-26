FLOC union rallying against social injustice in Toledo

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee's Black/Brown Unity Coalition is working to improve relationships between under-represented communities and police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An organization that advocates for migrant workers is pushing to spark social change in the Glass City.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee's Black/Brown Unity Coalition, is implementing a new plan to build a better relationship with law enforcement.

"Issues with police is nothing new to FLOC," said Baldemar Velasquez, president of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee.

FLOC is a union that focuses on giving a voice for farm workers, especially ones in the migrant community.

Johnny Garcia, program manager for the Homies Program, says that the organization is making moves by promoting its Code of Conduct.

"This document is a vehicle to address questionable police behavior before it happens. It empowers residents and it improves, again, that police/community relationship, so that things like Breonna Taylor and tragedies like George Floyd don't happen here in Toledo," said Garcia.

The Homies Program works with kids that live in poverty or are within borderline ranges.

Velasquez says they're growing their Black/Brown Unity Coalition in an effort to make a larger impact.

"We believe that with all the protests going on over police conduct that it's imperative that we have something in our city. We've been working on this for three years," explained Velasquez.

The Code of Conduct includes a grievance mechanism that provides a platform for community members and officers to improve mediation strategies.

"To call for the city to implement this code of conduct that, again, has already been signed by the city of Toledo - but implementing it so we can put it to good use to start building better community relations," said Garcia.

FLOC's rally is schedule for Oct. 3 at the U.A.W. parking lot on Ashland near the Old West End.