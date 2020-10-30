FLOC, Oregon Police Department agree on 'Code of Conduct' to improve relations between police and community

Farm Labor Organizing Committee president Baldemar Velasquez says the agreement comes after Latinos in Oregon complained about police treatment.

OREGON, Ohio — The Farm Labor Organizing Committee is working hard to bridge the gap between the Oregon Police Division and the community.

With the stroke of a pen, in a sign of unity, a new "Code of Conduct" was signed between the Black/Brown Unity Coalition and Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre.

FLOC president Baldemar Velasquez says it's an agreement a year in the making, after Latinos in Oregon complained about police treatment.

"Code of Conduct articulates the way we should behave and conduct ourselves with police and the way police should conduct themselves with us, and it's a teaching document," explained Velasquez.

This document is also following a nationwide movement demanding police reform.

"It's more than a thought. We think it's a fact that there is systemic racism and that we're always having to look over our shoulder and be conscientious of our surroundings as it relates to law enforcement," said Ray Wood, the president of the NAACP Toledo branch.

The document outlines guidelines from use of force, to avoiding racial profiling.

"Some people don't know what to do in situations where you see somebody being touched by a police officer," said Alasia Huggins, a member of the FLOC Homies union.

The Code of Conduct also details recording all interactions with police.

Chief Navarre agrees.

"It enables us as administrators and supervisors to critique their actions. Not necessarily look for things that they do wrong, but look for interactions that they have with the community. And certainly when we get a complaint or question from the community," Chief Navarre said.

The Black/Brown Coalition believes this is just the first step to a process which needs the backing of all parties involved.

"Anything we can do to train people how to conduct themselves with police officers and hopefully have it as part of the curriculum for the police classes as well. We would come in and make a presentation as a Black/Brown unity coalition," said Velasquez.

"This is really critical document," added Wood.