SANDUSKY, Ohio — According to the Erie County sheriff, authorities are searching for two murder suspects who could be in the Sandusky area.

Erie County sheriff Paul Sigsworth said that on Thursday night, the FBI informed Sandusky police that the suspects from Flint, MI — Ra'Mond "Skipp" Bradley, 18, and Deondre "Bucko" Willis, 18, — were at an apartment building on Remington Ave.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, roughly 30 officers from several area law enforcement agencies raided the building, seeking to arrest the teen suspects. According to Sigsworth, there were several people inside who were cooperative. However, neither Bradley nor Willis were found.

The pair reportedly face more than 10 felony charges including murder, discharging a firearm into a building causing death and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County A child was injured in this shooting. Please help solve the case by ... submitting any information you have about this crime at 1-800-422-JAIL, CrimeStoppersofFlint.com, or the P3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County A child was injured in this shooting. Please help solve the case by ... submitting any information you have about this crime at 1-800-422-JAIL, CrimeStoppersofFlint.com, or the P3 mobile app.

Sigsworth said evidence was found that indicates the pair has been at that apartment building sometime in the last two months. It is unclear at this time if they are still in the Sandusky area. However, Sigsworth said the teens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees either Willis or Bradley should call 911. If anyone has any other information regarding the suspects, they should call the Sandusky Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 419-627-5877.

RELATED: 16-year-old arraigned on aggravated murder charge in Perrysburg homicide

RELATED: Cleveland man behind bars, accused of kidnapping, raping west Toledo woman

RELATED: TPD seek to identify suspect in west Toledo robbery