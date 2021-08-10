Flights between Toledo and Charlotte to pause starting Nov. 2021

American Airlines is suspending the twice-daily flights due to a pilot shortage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 22, 2021.

If you're planning to take a trip to North Carolina this fall, you likely won't be able to fly out of Toledo.

Flights to and from Charlotte and Toledo will be paused come Nov., the Lucas County Port Authority confirmed Tuesday.

American Airlines is suspending the twice-daily flights due to a pilot shortage. Representatives with the port authority said the current lack of pilots is pandemic-related and is the reason for the change in service.

Currently, there is no word on when, or if, the Charlotte flights will resume at Toledo Express Airport.

We will continue to keep you updated.