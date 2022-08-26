Fleeing car crashes into house on Cleveland's west side

Two people were injured in the incident, with one woman who was in another car that was truck by the suspect being taken to the hospital.

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a fleeing car crashed into a house on the city's west side on Friday.

According to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago, the incident began during a traffic stop involving a stolen BMW car at West 58th and Storer Avenue. The passenger of the vehicle was being arrested for the theft.

Santiago says while the arrest was taking place, the driver of the BMW fled from the scene. The BMW raced through 17 blocks of traffic trying to evade police. It struck another vehicle, a silver Scion, at the intersection of West 41st Street and Trowbridge Avenue, before crashing into a nearby house.

Santiago says the driver of the stolen BMW sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, while the driver of the Scion suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

"They're 100% going to compound their issues and putting people at additional risk," Santiago said of the suspects in the stolen vehicle. "But now we have a victim in the hospital fighting for their life because someone made a poor choice in addition to the poor choice they made earlier in stealing a vehicle."

The crash site at 41st and Trowbridge is surrounded by family homes. Many people in the surrounding blocks were checking out the crash site with their own eyes.

"The reason we're out here is we want to keep folks safe," Santiago added. "This is the last thing we want to happen and recently there's been some very vocal calls for additional traffic safety. We want folks to feel safe in their neighborhood."

