TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens turned out to support one of Toledo's biggest LGBTQ support groups.

Equality Toledo held its first Flaunt Fashion Show downtown Saturday.

The event showcased local and regional fashion tastes from groups all across our area. It also raised money to support programs aimed at eliminating discrimination in our communities.

"Because you were openly gay and your landlord tossed you out, you didn't know where you were going to stay for that night," Equality Toledo board member and event organizer Steve Reamey said, "or would you be able to have food, so our efforts are helping to help these people find a place to live, have food, you know it pays for utilities. It pays for legal bills for a lot of them that are seeking help."

Organizers also announced that current board member Sheena Barnes will take over as the new executive director for Equality Toledo next month.

