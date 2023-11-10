Flames rip through east Toledo apartment early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is left displaced after a fire in east Toledo ripped through a two-story apartment building early Wednesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an active fire call around 2 a.m. to a home on Bakewell Street near Craig Street. Fire fighters arrived to see flames coming through the apartment and quickly went into defensive mode on fighting the blaze.
A man who lives at the home was not there when the fire started.
A fire investigator was called to help find the cause of the fire. Red Cross is assisting.
