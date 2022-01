Firefighters battle flames moving through an apartment on the intersection of Lorain & Newbury in South Toledo, no one lives in the building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An eight-unit apartment is filled with flames at the intersection of Lorain and Newbury street. There are no residents in the building.

The south Toledo apartment was being restored to rent out to tenants, but there are no current residents.

The building is a total loss. However, the fire did not spread to any nearby trees or buildings.