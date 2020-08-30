Flags in Mich. to be lowered in honor of Monroe Twp. firefighter

Capt. Joe Liedel died from injuries sustained in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on July 30.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has granted Republican state Sen. Dale Zorn’s request to lower the U.S. flags in Michigan to half-staff on Monday in honor of Monroe Township firefighter Joseph Liedel.

Liedel died a week ago, on Aug. 23, at age 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on July 31.

Zorn sent the governor a letter on Thursday requesting the half-staff flag tribute on Aug. 31 to coincide with Liedel’s funeral. On Sunday, Whitmer approved the request.

“I thank the governor for helping recognize the years of service by this brave and honorable man as the people who loved him and served with him celebrate his life and say goodbye,” Zorn said.

Liedel was born in Monroe in 1972 and graduated from Monroe High School in 1990. The Joseph M. Liedel Memorial Fund has been established through the Monroe Charter Township Firefighters Association to assist other firefighters in need.

Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that Monroe Township Fire Department share with you the line of duty death of Joseph Liedel, Captain with Monroe Township Fire Department. Please keep...